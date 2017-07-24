Skip Navigation LinksHomeBahrain HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
NHOTEL holds a Board meeting on October 19, 2017 (BSE)
Date: 10 Sep 2017
National Hotels Co. holds a Board meeting on October 19, 2017. Board Members shall discuss financial results of period ended on September 30, 2017.
More News of NHOTEL
Results for the Nine Months 2016 for NHOTEL (BSE) - 23 Oct 2016
Results for the First Half 2016 for NHOTEL (BSE) - 24 Jul 2016
NHOTEL holds its BOD meeting on July 21, 2016 (BSE) - 21 Jun 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for NHOTEL (BSE) - 17 Apr 2016
NHOTEL's AGM resolutions (BSE) - 30 Mar 2016
NHOTEL's financial results of 2015 (BSE) - 14 Feb 2016
NHOTEL holds its BOD meeting on Feb 11, 2016 (BSE) - 21 Dec 2015
NHOTEL holds its BOD meeting on October 22, 2015 (BSE) - 13 Sep 2015
NHOTEL announces results of first half of 2015 (BSE) - 30 Jul 2015
» More News
