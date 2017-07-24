ABOUT US - Consulting Services
NHOTEL holds a Board meeting on October 19, 2017 (BSE)
Date: 10 Sep 2017
National Hotels Co. holds a Board meeting on October 19, 2017. Board Members shall discuss financial results of period ended on September 30, 2017.
More »
National Hotels Co. NHOTEL
24 Jul 2017
0.280
0.000
More News of NHOTEL
NHOTEL holds a Board meeting on October 19, 2017 (BSE)
- 10 Sep 2017
Results for the Nine Months 2016 for NHOTEL (BSE)
- 23 Oct 2016
Results for the First Half 2016 for NHOTEL (BSE)
- 24 Jul 2016
NHOTEL holds its BOD meeting on July 21, 2016 (BSE)
- 21 Jun 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for NHOTEL (BSE)
- 17 Apr 2016
NHOTEL's AGM resolutions (BSE)
- 30 Mar 2016
NHOTEL's financial results of 2015 (BSE)
- 14 Feb 2016
NHOTEL holds its BOD meeting on Feb 11, 2016 (BSE)
- 21 Dec 2015
NHOTEL holds its BOD meeting on October 22, 2015 (BSE)
- 13 Sep 2015
NHOTEL announces results of first half of 2015 (BSE)
- 30 Jul 2015
» More News
Latest Company News
CPARK holds a Board meeting on November 8, 2017 (BSE)
- 24 Sep 2017
SALAM holds a Board meeting on November 8, 2017 (BSE)
- 24 Sep 2017
ARIG holds a Board meeting on November 12, 2017 (BSE)
- 17 Sep 2017
BISB holds a Board meeting on October 30, 2017 (BSE)
- 11 Sep 2017
FAMILY holds a Board meeting on October 23, 2017 (BSE)
- 11 Sep 2017
NHOTEL holds a Board meeting on October 19, 2017 (BSE)
- 10 Sep 2017
UGB holds an Extraordinary General meeting on September 25, 2017 (BSE)
- 10 Sep 2017
CINEMA holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on March 29, 2017 (BSE)
- 14 Mar 2017
BARKA announces results of Board meeting (BSE)
- 22 Feb 2017
INOVEST holds a General meeting on March 5, 2017 (BSE)
- 16 Feb 2017
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
Date
Company
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
Date
Company
19 Oct
National Hotels Co.
23 Oct
Bahrain Family Leisure Co.
30 Oct
Bahrain Islamic Bank
08 Nov
Al Salam Bank
08 Nov
Bahrain Car Park Co.
View All »
Latest Sector News
BSE lists Zain Bahrain as of December 4, 2014 (BSE)
- 02 Dec 2014
SICO Bank calls for an Extraordinary General meeting (BSE)
- 21 Jun 2012
SICO announces its BOD Chairman retirement (BSE)
- 05 Oct 2011
» More News
