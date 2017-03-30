Skip Navigation LinksHomeBahrain HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
UGB holds an Extraordinary General meeting on September 25, 2017 (BSE)
Date: 10 Sep 2017
United Gulf Bank holds an Extraordinary General meeting on September 25, 2017 to discuss delisting shares of the Bank from Bahrain Stock Exchange and approve the offer of United Gulf Holding Company to fully acquire the Bank's shares.
