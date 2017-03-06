Skip Navigation LinksHomeBahrain HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
CINEMA holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on March 29, 2017 (BSE)
Date: 14 Mar 2017
Bahrain Cinema Co. holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on March 29, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss the distribution of 50 Fils cash dividends per and amend Clause (18) of the Company Statute pertaining to Board Memers and amend Articles of Incorporation and Company Statute to conform to Corporate Law no. 50
More » Bahrain Cinema Co. CINEMA    06 Mar 2017      1.350     0.050
