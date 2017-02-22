Skip Navigation LinksHomeBahrain HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
BARKA announces results of Board meeting (BSE)
Date: 22 Feb 2017
Board of Directors of Al Baraka Banking Group recommended, in meeting held on February 22, 2017, the distribution of 1% cash dividends as well as 5% grant shares. 
