BMB announces results of General meeting (BSE)
Date: 16 Feb 2017
Bahrain Middle East Bank announced results of General meeting held on February 16, 2017. Shareholders elected Board Members for next 3-year round.
More » Bahrain Middle East Bank BMB    13 Oct 2016      0.027     -0.004
