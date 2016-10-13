Skip Navigation LinksHomeBahrain HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
BMB holds a General meeting on February 16, 2017 (BSE)
Date: 05 Feb 2017
Bahrain Middle East Bank holds a General meeting on February 16, 2017, to be postponed to February 23, 2017 in case of insufficient quorum. Shareholders shall discuss Board of Directors' report for financial year 2016 and elect Board Members for next 3-year round.  
