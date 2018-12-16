P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

News

QIC announces results of Board meeting (ADSM)
Date: 10 Feb 2019
Umm Al Qaiwain General Investments announced results of Board meeting held on February 9, 2019. Board Members approved financial statements of year ended December 31, 2018 and approved suggestion to distribute cash dividends representing 5% of capital.
Umm Al Qaiwain General Investments QIC    16 Dec 2018      0.97     0.12
More News of QIC
QIC announces results of Board meeting (ADSM) - 10 Feb 2019
QIC holds a Board meeting on February 9, 2019 (ADSM) - 05 Feb 2019
QIC announces results of Board meeting (ADSM) - 04 Dec 2018
QIC holds a Board meeting on December 1st, 2018 (ADSM) - 27 Nov 2018
QIC announced financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (ADSM) - 04 Nov 2018
QIC holds a Board meeting on February 24, 2018 (ADSM) - 22 Feb 2018
QIC's results of 1st half 2016 (ADSM) - 09 Aug 2016
QIC's new GM (ADSM) - 29 Jun 2016
QCEM's assembly resolutions (ADSM) - 20 Mar 2016
QCEM holds its BOD meeting on Feb 20, 2016 (ADSM) - 16 Feb 2016
» More News
