FCI announces results of Board meeting (ADSM)
Date: 10 Feb 2019
Fujairah Cement Industries announced results of Board meeting held on February 7, 2019. Board Members approved financial statements of year ended December 31, 2018 and approved suggestion to distribute 5% cash dividends for same year.
FCI announces financial results of period ended December 31, 2018 (ADSM) - 10 Feb 2019
FCI announces results of Board meeting (ADSM) - 10 Feb 2019
FCI holds a Board meeting on February 7, 2019 (ADSM) - 03 Feb 2019
FCI announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (ADSM) - 10 Nov 2018
FCI holds a Board meeting on November 8, 2018 (ADSM) - 04 Nov 2018
FCI announces results of Board meeting (ADSM) - 12 Aug 2018
FCI holds a Board meeting on August 9, 2018 (ADSM) - 01 Aug 2018
FCI announces results of Board meeting (ADSM) - 29 Jul 2018
FCI holds a Board meeting on February 8, 2018 IADSM) - 01 Feb 2018
FCI holds a General meeting on April 13, 2017 (ADSM) - 27 Feb 2017
