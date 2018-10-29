FCI announces financial results of period ended December 31, 2018 (ADSM) Date: 10 Feb 2019 Fujairah Cement Industries announced its financial results for period ended December 31, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 13.585 Mill and Earnings per share 3.8 Fils against a Net Profit of AED 37.051 Mill and Earnings per share 10.4 Fils for same period previous year.