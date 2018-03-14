P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation LinksHomeAbu Dhabi HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis

News

IH announces results of Board meeting (ADSM)
Date: 07 Feb 2019
Insurance House announced results of Board meeting held on February 6, 2019. Board Members discussed and approved financial results of period ended December 31, 2018.
More » Insurance House IH    14 Mar 2018      0.85     -0.04
Advertisement
More News of IH
IH announces results of Board meeting (ADSM) - 07 Feb 2019
IH holds a Board meeting on February 6, 2019 (ADSM) - 03 Feb 2019
IH holds a Board meeting on December 17, 2018 (ADSM) - 10 Dec 2018
IH announces financial results for the nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (ADSM) - 05 Nov 2018
IH holds a Board meeting on November 4, 2018 (ADSM) - 27 Oct 2018
IH holds a Board meeting on January 31, 2017 (ADSM) - 23 Jan 2017
IH hols a Board meeting on December 21, 2016 (ADSM) - 14 Dec 2016
Update on IH buying back of own shares as of November 24, 2016 (ADSM) - 27 Nov 2016
IH's results of 1st half 2016 (ADSM) - 27 Jul 2016
IH holds a General meeting on March 15, 2016 (ADSM) - 18 Feb 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2019 Orient Consulting Center