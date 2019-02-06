AGTHIA announces financial results of period ended December 31, 2018 (ADSM) Date: 03 Feb 2019 AGTHIA Group announced its results for financial period ended December 31, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 210.453 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.351 against a Net Profit of AED 206.909 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.343 for same period previous year.