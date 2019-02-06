P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

News

AGTHIA announces financial results of period ended December 31, 2018 (ADSM)
Date: 03 Feb 2019
AGTHIA Group announced its results for financial period ended December 31, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 210.453 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.351 against a Net Profit of AED 206.909 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.343 for same period previous year.
More » AGTHIA Group AGTHIA    06 Feb 2019      3.91     0.05
