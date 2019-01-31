P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

News

RAKBANK announces financial results for period ended December 31, 2018 (ADSM)
Date: 31 Jan 2019
National Bank of Ras Al-Khaimah announced its financial results of period ended December 31, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 917.520 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.54 against a Net Profit of AED 810.502 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.48 for same period previous year.
National Bank Of Ras Al-Khaimah RAKBANK    31 Jan 2019      4.10     -0.05
