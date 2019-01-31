DRIVE announces financial results of period ended December 31, 2018 (DFM) Date: 30 Jan 2019 Emirates Driving Company announced its financial results of period ended December 31, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 98.920 Mill and Earnings per share AED 1.10 against a Net Profit of AED 104.217 Mill and Earnings per share AED 1.16 for same period previous year.