SIB announces financial results of period ended December 31, 2018 (ADSM) Date: 30 Jan 2019 Sharjah Islamic Bank announced its financial results of period ended December 31, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 510 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.17 against a Net Profit of AED 477.6 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.16 for same period previous year.