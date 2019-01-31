P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

SIB announces financial results of period ended December 31, 2018 (ADSM)
Date: 30 Jan 2019
Sharjah Islamic Bank announced its financial results of period ended December 31, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 510 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.17 against a Net Profit of AED 477.6 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.16 for same period previous year.
More News of SIB
SIB holds a General meeting on February 23, 2019 (ADSM) - 31 Jan 2019
SIB announces financial results of period ended December 31, 2018 (ADSM) - 30 Jan 2019
SIB holds a Board meeting on January 26, 2019 (ADSM) - 22 Jan 2019
SIB announces results of Board meeting (ADSM) - 21 Jan 2019
SIB announces results of Board meeting (ADSM) - 20 Jan 2019
SIB holds a Board meeting on January 20, 2019 (ADSM) - 14 Jan 2019
SIB announces results of Board meeting (ADSM) - 06 Dec 2018
SIB holds a Board meeting on December 6, 2018 (ADSM) - 29 Nov 2018
SIB announces financial results of period ended September 30, 2018 (ADSM) - 21 Oct 2018
SIB postpones Board meeting to September 20, 2018 (ADSM) - 17 Sep 2018
More News
