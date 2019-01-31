P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

News

UNB announces results of Board meeting (ADSM)
Date: 30 Jan 2019
Union National Bank announced results of Board meeting held on January 29, 2019. Board Members approved merger with AbuDhabi Commercial Bank.
Union National Bank UNB    31 Jan 2019      5.20     0.00
