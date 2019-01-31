P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

News

ADIB announces results of Board meeting (ADSM)
Date: 30 Jan 2019
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank announced results of Board meeting held on January 29, 2019. Board Members discussed and approved financial results of period ended December 31, 2018 and suggested the distribution of cash dividends amouting to 46% of capital.
More » Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank ADIB    31 Jan 2019      4.21     0.02
More News of ADIB
ADIB holds a Board meeting on February 4, 2019 (ADSM) - 30 Jan 2019
ADIB announces results of Board meeting (ADSM) - 30 Jan 2019
ADIB announces results of Board meeting (ADSM) - 23 Oct 2018
ADIB announces financial results of period ended September 30, 2018 (ADSM) - 23 Oct 2018
ADIB announces results of subscription in capital increase (ADSM) - 22 Oct 2018
ADIB holds a Board meeting on October 22, 2018 (ADSM) - 17 Oct 2018
ADIB announces conclusion of subscription in capital increase (ADSM) - 11 Oct 2018
ADIB holds a General meeting on August 19, 2018 (ADSM) - 01 Aug 2018
ADIB announces results of Board meeting (ADSM) - 26 Jul 2018
ADIB holds a Board meeting on July 15, 2018 (ADSM) - 10 Jul 2018
» More News
