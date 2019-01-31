P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation LinksHomeAbu Dhabi HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis

News

ADSB announces results of Board meeting (ADSM)
Date: 30 Jan 2019
Abu Dhabi Ship Building Co. announced results of Board meeting held on January 30, 2019. Board Members approved budget of 2019.
More » Abu Dhabi Ship Building Co. ADSB    31 Jan 2019      1.00     0.00
Advertisement
More News of ADSB
ADSB announces results of Board meeting (ADSM) - 30 Jan 2019
ADSB holds a Board meeting on January 30, 2019 (ADSM) - 28 Jan 2019
ADSB announces resignation of a Board Member (ADSM) - 23 Jan 2019
ADSB announces results of Board meeting (ADSM) - 18 Dec 2018
ADSB holds a Board meeting on December 18, 2018 (ADSM) - 12 Dec 2018
ADSB announces results of Board meeting (ADSM) - 27 Nov 2018
ADSB appoints chief executives (ADSM) - 09 Sep 2018
ADSB announces results of Board meeting (ADSM) - 06 Sep 2018
ADSB holds a Board meeting on September 5, 2018 (ADSM) - 29 Aug 2018
ADSB holds a Board meeting on February 15, 2018 (ADSM) - 12 Feb 2018
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2019 Orient Consulting Center