ADCB announces financial results of period ended December 31, 2018 (ADSM) Date: 29 Jan 2019 AbuDhabi Commercial Bank announced its financial results of period ended December 31, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 4.839 Billion and Earnings per share AED 0.90 against a Net Profit of AED 4.277 Billion and Earnings per share AED 0.79 for same period previous year.