P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation LinksHomeAbu Dhabi HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis

News

ADCB announces financial results of period ended December 31, 2018 (ADSM)
Date: 29 Jan 2019
AbuDhabi Commercial Bank announced its financial results of period ended December 31, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 4.839 Billion and Earnings per share AED 0.90 against a Net Profit of AED 4.277 Billion and Earnings per share AED 0.79 for same period previous year.
More » AbuDhabi Commercial Bank ADCB    30 Jan 2019      9.02     0.10
Advertisement
More News of ADCB
ADCB announces financial results of period ended December 31, 2018 (ADSM) - 29 Jan 2019
ADCB holds a Board meeting on January 29, 2019 (ADSM) - 24 Jan 2019
ADCB holds a Board meeting on December 11, 2018 (ADSM) - 06 Dec 2018
ADCB announces results of Board meeting (ADSM) - 21 Oct 2018
ADCB announces financial results of period ended September 30, 2018 (ADSM) - 21 Oct 2018
ADCB holds a Board meeting on October 21, 2018 (ADSM) - 16 Oct 2018
ADCB announces results of Board meeting (ADSM) - 23 Sep 2018
ADCB announces results of Board meeting (ADSM) - 20 Sep 2018
ADCB holds a Board meeting on October 23, 2018 (ADSM) - 18 Sep 2018
ADCB announces results of Board meeting (ADSM) - 06 Sep 2018
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2019 Orient Consulting Center