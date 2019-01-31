P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

ADCB announces results of Board meeting (ADSM)
Date: 29 Jan 2019
AbuDhabi Commercial Bank announced results of Board meeting held on January 29, 2019. Board Members approved financial results of period ended December 31, 2018 and suggested the distribution of cash dividends amounting to 46% of capital.
More » AbuDhabi Commercial Bank ADCB    31 Jan 2019      9.35     0.33
