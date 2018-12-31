NBQ announces financial results of period ended December 31, 2018 (ADSM) Date: 28 Jan 2019 National Bank of Umm Al-Qaiwain announced its financial results of period ended December 31, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 409.020 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.22 against a Net Profit of AED 369.755 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.20 for same period previous year.