News

ADNIC holds a Board meeting on February 12, 2019 (ADSM)
Date: 27 Jan 2019
Abu Dhabi National Insurance Co. holds a Board meeting on February 12, 2019 to discuss financial results of period ended December 31, 2018.
More » Abu Dhabi National Insurance Co. ADNIC    29 Jan 2019      3.60     -0.30
