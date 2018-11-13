P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

News

INVESTB postpones General meeting to January 8, 2019 (ADSM)
Date: 07 Jan 2019
Invest Bank postponed General meeting scheduled on December 29, 2018 to January 8, 2019 to consider offer presented by Sharjah Government.
Invest Bank INVESTB    13 Nov 2018      2.49     0.27
INVESTB postpones General meeting to January 8, 2019 (ADSM) - 07 Jan 2019
INVESTB reschedules General meeting to January 8, 2019 (ADSM) - 30 Dec 2018
INVESTB holds a General meeting on December 29, 2018 (ADSM) - 15 Dec 2018
INVESTB announces Board changes (ADSM) - 25 Nov 2018
INVESTB holds a Board meeting on November 15, 2018 (ADSM) - 11 Nov 2018
INVESTB announces results of Board meeting (ADSM) - 17 Oct 2018
INVESTB postpones Board meeting to October 16, 2018 (ADSM) - 11 Oct 2018
INVESTB holds a Board meeting on October 14, 2018 (ADSM) - 09 Oct 2018
INVESTB announces results of Board meeting (ADSM) - 30 Sep 2018
INVESTB postpones Board meeting to September 27, 2018 (ADSM) - 17 Sep 2018
