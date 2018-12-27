P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

BILDCO holds a Board meeting on December 31, 2018 (ADSM)
Date: 30 Dec 2018
Abu Dhabi National Co. for B and M holds a Board meeting on December 31, 2018 to discuss routine matters.
More » Abu Dhabi National Co. For B And M BILDCO    27 Dec 2018      0.44     -0.04
More News of BILDCO
BILDCO holds a Board meeting on December 31, 2018 (ADSM) - 30 Dec 2018
BILDCO announces resignation of Financial Manager (ADSM) - 19 Dec 2018
BILDCO announces financial results of period ended September 30, 2018 (ADSM) - 13 Nov 2018
BILDCO announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (ADSM) - 06 Nov 2018
BILDCO announces results of Board meeting (ADSM) - 11 Sep 2018
BILDCO holds a Board meeting on September 10, 2018 (ADSM) - 05 Sep 2018
BILDCO announces financial results of First Half of 2018 (ADSM) - 14 Aug 2018
BILDCO announces results of Board meeting (ADSM) - 14 Aug 2018
BILDCO holds a Board meeting on August 13, 2018 (ADSM) - 07 Aug 2018
BILDCO obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (ADSM) - 22 Jul 2018
» More News
