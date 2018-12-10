P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation LinksHomeAbu Dhabi HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis

News

UNION announces results of Board meeting (ADSM)
Date: 24 Dec 2018
Union Insurance Company announced results of Board meeting held on December 23, 2018. Board Members approved budget of 2019 and discussed routine matters.
More » Union Insurance Company UNION    10 Dec 2018      0.78     -0.09
Advertisement
More News of UNION
UNION announces results of Board meeting (ADSM) - 24 Dec 2018
UNION announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (ADSM) - 14 Nov 2018
UNION announces results of Board meeting (ADSM) - 29 Jul 2018
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for UNION (ADSM) - 16 May 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for UNION (ADSM) - 23 Mar 2016
Results for the 9 months of 2015 for UNION (ADSM) - 19 Nov 2015
Results for the 9 months of 2015 for UNION (ADSM) - 10 Nov 2015
Results for the First Half 2015 for UNION (ADSM) - 12 Aug 2015
UNION holds a Board meeting on August 11, 2015 (ADSM) - 05 Aug 2015
Results for the First Half 2013 for UNION (ADSM) - 14 Aug 2013
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center