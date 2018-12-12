P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation LinksHomeAbu Dhabi HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis

News

ADNH announces results of Board meeting (ADSM)
Date: 24 Dec 2018
Abu Dhabi National Hotels announced results of Board meeting held on December 23, 2018. Board Members discussed routine matters.
More » Abu Dhabi National Hotels ADNH    12 Dec 2018      3.15     0.00
Advertisement
More News of ADNH
ADNH announces results of Board meeting (ADSM) - 24 Dec 2018
ADNH holds a Board meeting on December 23, 2018 (ADSM) - 16 Dec 2018
ADNH announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (ADSM) - 05 Nov 2018
ADNH announces results of General meeting (ADSM) - 14 Mar 2017
ADNH appoints a CEO (ADSM) - 20 Nov 2016
ADNH's results of 1st quarter 2016 (ADSM) - 09 May 2016
ADNH's assembly resolutions (ADSM) - 10 Mar 2016
ADNH's financial results of 2015 (ADSM) - 23 Feb 2016
ADNH holds its assembly on March 9, 2016 (ADSM) - 15 Feb 2016
ADNH's new CEO (ADSM) - 03 Jan 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center