JULPHAR announces results of period ended September 30, 2018 (ADSM) Date: 23 Dec 2018 Gulf Pharmaceutical Co. announced financial results of period ended on September 30, 2018. Loss amounted to AED 28.6 Mill and Loss Per Share 2.2 Fils against a Net Profit of AED 85.6 Mill and Earnings per share 7.6 Fils for same period last year.