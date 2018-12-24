P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Abu Dhabi
JULPHAR announces results of period ended September 30, 2018 (ADSM)
Date: 23 Dec 2018
Gulf Pharmaceutical Co. announced financial results of period ended on September 30, 2018. Loss amounted to AED 28.6 Mill and Loss Per Share 2.2 Fils against a Net Profit of AED 85.6 Mill and Earnings per share 7.6 Fils for same period last year.
More » Gulf Pharmaceutical Co. JULPHAR    24 Dec 2018      2.09     -0.01
