News

ALAIN announces results of Board meeting (ADSM)
Date: 05 Dec 2018
Al Ain Al Ahlia Insurance Co. announced results of Board of Directors held on December 5, 2018. Board Members discussed routine matters.
More » Al Ain Al Ahlia Insurance Co. ALAIN    01 Mar 2018      38.00     -1.00
More News of ALAIN
ALAIN announces results of Board meeting (ADSM) - 05 Dec 2018
ALAIN holds a Board meeting on December 5, 2018 (ADSM) - 26 Nov 2018
ALAIN holds a Board meeting on October 9, 2018 (ADSM) - 02 Oct 2018
ALAIN announces financial results of period ended on June 30, 2018 (ADSM) - 14 Aug 2018
ALAIN announces results of Board meeting (ADSM) - 19 Jul 2018
ALAIN holds a Board meeting on February 12, 2018 (ADSM) - 05 Feb 2018
ALAIN announces results of General meeting (ADSM) - 21 Mar 2017
ALAIN holds a Board meeting on December 14, 2016 (ADSM) - 29 Nov 2016
ALAIN announces results of General meeting (ADSM) - 22 Mar 2016
ALAIN holds a Board meeting on February 22, 2016 (ADSM) - 09 Feb 2016
» More News
