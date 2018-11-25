P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

News

QIC announces results of Board meeting (ADSM)
Date: 04 Dec 2018
Umm Al Qaiwain General Investments announced results of Board meeting held on December 1, 2018. Board Members discussed routine matters.
QIC    25 Nov 2018      0.85     0.00
More News of QIC
QIC announces results of Board meeting (ADSM) - 04 Dec 2018
QIC holds a Board meeting on December 1st, 2018 (ADSM) - 27 Nov 2018
QIC announced financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (ADSM) - 04 Nov 2018
QIC holds a Board meeting on February 24, 2018 (ADSM) - 22 Feb 2018
QIC's results of 1st half 2016 (ADSM) - 09 Aug 2016
QIC's new GM (ADSM) - 29 Jun 2016
QCEM's assembly resolutions (ADSM) - 20 Mar 2016
QCEM holds its BOD meeting on Feb 20, 2016 (ADSM) - 16 Feb 2016
Results for the First Half 2015 for QCEM (ADSM) - 13 Aug 2015
QCEM's AGM resolutions (ADSM) - 19 Apr 2015
» More News
