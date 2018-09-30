P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation LinksHomeAbu Dhabi HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis

News

NBF holds a Board meeting on November 21, 2018 (ADSM)
Date: 18 Nov 2018
National Bank of Fujairah holds a Board meeting on November 21, 2018 to discuss routine matters.
More » National Bank Of Fujairah NBF    30 Sep 2018      3.40     0.44
Advertisement
More News of NBF
NBF holds a Board meeting on November 21, 2018 (ADSM) - 18 Nov 2018
NBF holds a Board meeting on October 24, 2018 (ADSM) - 21 Oct 2018
NBF converts AED 500 Mill bonds (ADSM) - 09 Oct 2018
NBF announces results of Board meeting (ADSM) - 17 Jul 2018
NBF holds a Board meeting (ADSM) - 12 Jul 2018
NBF holds a Board meeting on October 22, 2017 (ADSM) - 17 Oct 2017
NBF holds a Board meeting on January 25, 2017 (ADSM) - 22 Jan 2017
NBF holds a Board meeting on November 27, 2016 (ADSM) - 24 Nov 2016
Results for the First Half 2016 for NBF (ADSM) - 20 Jul 2016
NBF's assembly results (ADSM) - 27 Jun 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center