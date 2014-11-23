AFNIC announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (ADSM) Date: 18 Nov 2018 Fujairah National Insurance Co. announced financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 33.851 Mill and Earnings per share AED 33.58 against a Net Profit of AED 21.568 Mill and Earnings per share AED 21.57 for same period last year.

