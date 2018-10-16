DHAFRA announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (ADSM) Date: 14 Nov 2018 Al Dhafra Insurance Co. announced financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 62.9 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.63 against a Net Profit of AED 38.78 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.39 for same period last year.

