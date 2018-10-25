UNION announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (ADSM) Date: 14 Nov 2018 Union Insurance Company announced financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 14.06 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.425 against a Net Profit of AED 6.319 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.191 for same period last year.

