News

DHAFRA announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (ADSM)
Date: 12 Nov 2018
Al Dhafra Insurance Co. announced financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 62.942 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.63 against a Net Profit of AED 38.7 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.39 for same period last year.
More News of DHAFRA
DHAFRA announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (ADSM) - 12 Nov 2018
DHAFRA holds a Board meeting on August 12, 2018 (ADSM) - 31 Jul 2018
DHAFRA announces results of General meeting (ADSM) - 21 Mar 2018
DHAFRA holds a Board meeting on November 7, 2017 (ADSM) - 26 Oct 2017
DHAFRA holds a General meeting on March 21, 2017 (ADSM) - 20 Feb 2017
Results for the First Half 2016 for DHAFRA (ADSM) - 14 Aug 2016
DHAFRA's assembly results (ADSM) - 22 Jun 2016
DHAFRA holds a General meeting on June 21, 2016 (ADSM) - 26 May 2016
DHAFRA's results of 1st quarter 2016 (ADSM) - 12 May 2016
DHAFRA's financial results of 2015 (ADSM) - 17 Feb 2016
» More News
