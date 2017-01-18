AWNIC announces financial results for nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (ADSM) Date: 13 Nov 2018 Al Wathba National Insurance Co. announced financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 81 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.39 against a Net Profit of AED 58.87 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.28 for same period last year.

