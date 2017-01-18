P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

News

AWNIC announces financial results for nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (ADSM)
Date: 13 Nov 2018
Al Wathba National Insurance Co. announced financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 81 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.39 against a Net Profit of AED 58.87 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.28 for same period last year.
AWNIC announces financial results for nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (ADSM) - 13 Nov 2018
AWNIC holds a Board meeting on November 12, 2018 (ADSM) - 06 Nov 2018
AWNIC announces results of General meeting (ADSM) - 18 Apr 2017
AWNIC holds a Board meeting on December 6, 2016 (ADSM) - 30 Nov 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for AWNIC (ADSM) - 14 Mar 2016
AWNIC's financial results of 2015 (ADSM) - 03 Mar 2016
AWNIC holds its BOD meeting on October 26, 2015 (ADSM) - 20 Oct 2015
AWNIC announces results of first half of 2015 (ADSM) - 29 Jul 2015
AWNIC holds a Board meeting on July 28, 2015 (ADSM) - 23 Jul 2015
AWNIC announces results of General meeting (ADSM) - 18 Mar 2014
