GCEM announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (ADSM) Date: 11 Nov 2018 Gulf Cement Co. announced financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 1.6 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.02 against Net Profit of AED 33.1 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.40 for same period last year.