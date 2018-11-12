P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation LinksHomeAbu Dhabi HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis

News

GCEM announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (ADSM)
Date: 11 Nov 2018
Gulf Cement Co. announced financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 1.6 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.02 against Net Profit of AED 33.1 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.40 for same period last year.
More » Gulf Cement Co. GCEM    12 Nov 2018      0.90     0.04
Advertisement
More News of GCEM
GCEM announces results of Board meeting (ADSM) - 11 Nov 2018
GCEM announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (ADSM) - 11 Nov 2018
GCEM announces results of Board meeting (ADSM) - 09 Sep 2018
GCEM holds a Board meeting on August 13, 2018 (ADSM) - 07 Aug 2018
GCEM holds a General meeting on April 12, 2017 (ADSM) - 16 Feb 2017
Results for the First Half 2016 for GCEM (ADSM) - 08 Aug 2016
GCEM's results of 1st quarter 2016 (ADSM) - 12 May 2016
GCEM holds a General meeting on April 20, 2016 (ADSM) - 20 Mar 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for GCEM (ADSM) - 11 Feb 2016
GCEM holds a Board meeting on February 10, 2016 (ADSM) - 04 Feb 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center