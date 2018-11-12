AXAGCIC announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (ADSM) Date: 12 Nov 2018 AXA Green Crescent Insurance Company announced financial results of nine months ended September 30, 2018. Net Losses amounted to AED 2.396 Mill and Losses per share AED 0.0120 against Net Losses of AED 20.806 Mill and Losses per share AED 0.104 for same period last year.