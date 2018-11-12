P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

WATANIA announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (ADSM)
Date: 10 Nov 2018
National Takaful Company announced financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 52.79 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.53 against a Net Profit of AED 47.292 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.47 for same period last year.
More » National Takaful Company WATANIA    12 Nov 2018      0.55     0.01
