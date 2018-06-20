P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

TKFL announces results of Board meeting (ADSM)
Date: 10 Nov 2018
Abu Dhabi National Takaful Co. Pjsc announced results of Board meeting held on November 5, 2018. Board Members approved financial results of period ended September 30, 2018.
Abu Dhabi National Takaful Co. Pjsc TKFL    20 Jun 2018      4.40     -0.20
More News of TKFL
TKFL announces results of Board meeting (ADSM) - 10 Nov 2018
TKFL holds a Board meeting on November 8, 2018 (ADSM) - 04 Nov 2018
TKFL announces financial results of period ended June 30, 2018 (ADSM) - 12 Aug 2018
TKFL holds a Board meeting on August 9, 2018 (ADSM) - 07 Aug 2018
TKFL holds a Board meeting on August 9, 2018 (ADSM) - 06 Aug 2018
TKFL holds a Board meeting on March 6, 2018 (ADSM) - 01 Mar 2018
TKFL announces results of Board meeting (ADSM) - 13 Nov 2016
TKFL holds its assembly on June 19, 2016 (ADSM) - 25 May 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for TKFL (ADSM) - 12 May 2016
TKFL's financial results of 2015 (ADSM) - 03 Mar 2016
» More News
