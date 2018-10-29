FCI announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (ADSM) Date: 10 Nov 2018 Fujairah Cement Industries announced financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 12.2 Mill and Earnings per share 3.43 Fils against a Net Profit of AED 27 Mill and Earnings per share 7.61 Fils for same period last year.

