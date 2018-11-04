OEIHC announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (ADSM) Date: 08 Nov 2018 Oman & Emirates Inv. Holding Co. announced results for the nine months period ended on September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to OMR 1.787 Mill and Earnings per share OMR 0.012 against a Net Loss of OMR 1.154 Mill and Loss per share OMR 0.010 for same period last year.