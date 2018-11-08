WAHA announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (ADSM) Date: 08 Nov 2018 Waha Capital PJSC announced results for the nine months period ended on September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 333.04 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.16 against a Net Profit of AED 292.3 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.15 for same period last year.