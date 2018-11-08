P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

News

WAHA announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (ADSM)
Date: 08 Nov 2018
Waha Capital PJSC announced results for the nine months period ended on September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 333.04 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.16 against a Net Profit of AED 292.3 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.15 for same period last year.
More » Waha Capital PJSC WAHA    08 Nov 2018      1.98     0.00
More News of WAHA
WAHA announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (ADSM) - 08 Nov 2018
WAHA holds a Board meeting on November 7, 2018 (ADSM) - 04 Nov 2018
WAHA acquires 50% of Oil Services, Petronash Holding Co. (ADSM) - 15 Oct 2018
WAHA announces results of Board meeting (ADSM) - 04 Oct 2018
WAHA holds a Board meeting on October 3, 2018 (ADSM) - 30 Sep 2018
WAHA announces results of Board meeting (ADSM) - 16 Sep 2018
WAHA announces results of Board meeting (ADSM) - 11 Sep 2018
WAHA holds a Board meeting on September 12, 2018 (ADSM) - 10 Sep 2018
WAHA announces financial results of First Half of 2018 (ADSM) - 13 Aug 2018
WAHA announces results of Board meeting (ADSM) - 13 Aug 2018
» More News
