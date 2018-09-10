P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation LinksHomeAbu Dhabi HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis

News

EIC announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (ADSM)
Date: 07 Nov 2018
Emirates Insurance Co. announced its financial results for the nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 90.22 Mill and Earnings per share 60 Fils against a Net Profit of AED 82.5 Mill and Earnings per share 55 Fils for same period last year.
More » Emirates Insurance Co. EIC    10 Sep 2018      6.50     0.00
Advertisement
More News of EIC
EIC announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (ADSM) - 07 Nov 2018
EIC holds a Board meeting on November 7, 2018 (ADSM) - 31 Oct 2018
EIC announces results of Board meeting (ADSM) - 09 Aug 2018
EIC holds a Board meeting on August 8, 2018 (ADSM) - 31 Jul 2018
EIC holds a Board meeting on February 26, 2018 (ADSM) - 19 Feb 2018
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for EIC (ADSM) - 09 May 2016
EIC announces Board changes (ADSM) - 08 May 2016
EIC announces results of General meeting (ADSM) - 24 Mar 2016
EIC holds a General meeting on March 23, 2016 (ADSM) - 01 Mar 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for EIC (ADSM) - 23 Feb 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center