EIC announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (ADSM) Date: 07 Nov 2018 Emirates Insurance Co. announced its financial results for the nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 90.22 Mill and Earnings per share 60 Fils against a Net Profit of AED 82.5 Mill and Earnings per share 55 Fils for same period last year.