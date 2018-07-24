RAPCO announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (ADSM) Date: 06 Nov 2018 Ras Al Khaimah Poultry and Feeding Co. announced its financial results for the nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Loss amounted to AED 4.28 Mill and Loss per share AED 0.05 against a Net Profit of AED 3.124 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.036 for same period last year.