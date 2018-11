BOS announces revised Board list (ADSM) Date: 05 Nov 2018 Bank of Sharjah announced revised Board list as follows:

Mr. Ahmed Abdalla Al Noman - Chairman

Sheikh Muhammed Bin Saud Al Qasimi- Deputy Chairman

Sheikh Saif Bin Muhammed Butti Al Hamed - Member

HE Humaid Nasser Al Owais - Member

Mr. Abdul Aziz Hassan Al Midfa - Member

Mr. Salem Humaid Al Ghammai - Member

Mr. Salah Bin Batti Al Mahiri - Member

Mr. Abdullah Muhammad Sharif Abdullah Al Faheem - Member

Mr. Abdul Aziz Mubarak Al Hasawi - Member

Mr. Saud Al Besharah - Member

Mr. Francois Dauge - Member