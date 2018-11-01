ADNH announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (ADSM) Date: 05 Nov 2018 Abu Dhabi National Hotels announced its financial results for the nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 154 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.15 against a Net Profit of AED 141 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.14 for same period last year.