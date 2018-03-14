P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

IH announces financial results for the nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (ADSM)
Date: 05 Nov 2018
Inusrance House announced its financial results for the nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 8.39 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.07 against a Net Profit of AED 3.85 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.03 for same period last year.
More » Insurance House IH    14 Mar 2018      0.85     -0.04
More News of IH
IH announces financial results for the nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (ADSM) - 05 Nov 2018
IH holds a Board meeting on November 4, 2018 (ADSM) - 27 Oct 2018
IH holds a Board meeting on January 31, 2017 (ADSM) - 23 Jan 2017
IH hols a Board meeting on December 21, 2016 (ADSM) - 14 Dec 2016
Update on IH buying back of own shares as of November 24, 2016 (ADSM) - 27 Nov 2016
IH's results of 1st half 2016 (ADSM) - 27 Jul 2016
IH holds a General meeting on March 15, 2016 (ADSM) - 18 Feb 2016
IH's financial results of 2015 (ADSM) - 04 Feb 2016
IH holds its BOD meeting on Feb 3, 2016 (ADSM) - 26 Jan 2016
IH holds its BOD meeting on December 21, 2015 (ADSM) - 15 Dec 2015
» More News
