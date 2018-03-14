IH announces financial results for the nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (ADSM) Date: 05 Nov 2018 Inusrance House announced its financial results for the nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 8.39 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.07 against a Net Profit of AED 3.85 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.03 for same period last year.