FH announces financial results for nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (ADSM)
Date: 05 Nov 2018
Finance House announced its financial results for the nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 25.250 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.03 against a Net Profit of AED 36.736 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.07 for same period last year.
