QIC announced financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (ADSM) Date: 04 Nov 2018 Umm Al Qaiwain General Investments announced its financial results for the nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 16.172 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.045 against a Net Profit of AED 17.814 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.046 for same period last year.