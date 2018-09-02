P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation LinksHomeAbu Dhabi HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis

News

QIC announced financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (ADSM)
Date: 04 Nov 2018
Umm Al Qaiwain General Investments announced its financial results for the nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to AED 16.172 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.045 against a Net Profit of AED 17.814 Mill and Earnings per share AED 0.046 for same period last year.
More » Umm Al Qaiwain General Investments QIC    02 Sep 2018      1.00     -0.01
Advertisement
More News of QIC
QIC announced financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (ADSM) - 04 Nov 2018
QIC holds a Board meeting on February 24, 2018 (ADSM) - 22 Feb 2018
QIC's results of 1st half 2016 (ADSM) - 09 Aug 2016
QIC's new GM (ADSM) - 29 Jun 2016
QCEM's assembly resolutions (ADSM) - 20 Mar 2016
QCEM holds its BOD meeting on Feb 20, 2016 (ADSM) - 16 Feb 2016
Results for the First Half 2015 for QCEM (ADSM) - 13 Aug 2015
QCEM's AGM resolutions (ADSM) - 19 Apr 2015
Results for the First Half 2014 for QCEM (ADSM) - 24 Jul 2014
QCEM's AGM resolutions (ADSM) - 30 Mar 2014
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center