News

NCTH announces results of Board meeting (ADSM)
Date: 04 Nov 2018
National Corp for Tourism and Hotels announced results of Board meeting held on November 4, 2018. Board Members discussed financial results of period ended September 30, 2018 as well as current projects.
More » National Corp For Tourism And Hotels NCTH    31 Oct 2018      1.80     0.07
More News of NCTH
NCTH announces results of Board meeting (ADSM) - 04 Nov 2018
NCTH announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (ADSM) - 30 Oct 2018
NCTH holds a Board meeting on November 4, 2018 (ADSM) - 28 Oct 2018
NCTH announces retirement of CEO (ADSM) - 27 Sep 2018
NCTH sells an investment (ADSM) - 26 Sep 2018
NCTH appoints a CEO (ADSM) - 18 Sep 2018
NCTH fully sells an investment (ADSM) - 18 Sep 2018
NCTH announces financial results of First Half of 2018 (ADSM) - 07 Aug 2018
NCTH holds a Board meeting (ADSM) - 04 Jul 2018
NCTH appoints a Board Member (ADSM) - 29 Sep 2016
» More News
