News

EIC holds a Board meeting on November 7, 2018 (ADSM)
Date: 31 Oct 2018
Emirates Insurance Co. holds a Board meeting on November 7, 2018 to discuss financial results of period ended on September 30, 2018.
More » Emirates Insurance Co. EIC    10 Sep 2018      6.50     0.00
More News of EIC
EIC holds a Board meeting on November 7, 2018 (ADSM) - 31 Oct 2018
EIC announces results of Board meeting (ADSM) - 09 Aug 2018
EIC holds a Board meeting on August 8, 2018 (ADSM) - 31 Jul 2018
EIC holds a Board meeting on February 26, 2018 (ADSM) - 19 Feb 2018
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for EIC (ADSM) - 09 May 2016
EIC announces Board changes (ADSM) - 08 May 2016
EIC announces results of General meeting (ADSM) - 24 Mar 2016
EIC holds a General meeting on March 23, 2016 (ADSM) - 01 Mar 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for EIC (ADSM) - 23 Feb 2016
EIC announces results of Board meeting (ADSM) - 06 Dec 2015
» More News
